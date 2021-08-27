SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,136. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $49.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.44.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.