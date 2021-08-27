SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 868,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.