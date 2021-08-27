SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 901,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,872.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,387,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

