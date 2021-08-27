SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $224,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,812,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,351. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.04.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

