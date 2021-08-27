SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 445.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

