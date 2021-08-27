SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Stock Position Raised by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,711 shares during the period. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,830,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NANR opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

