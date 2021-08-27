SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 2.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $114,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.