Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 4,738 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. 840,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.39. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $51.74 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

