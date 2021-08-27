Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 97.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,210,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

