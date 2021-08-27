Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $376.04. 27,081,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $376.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

