Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 148.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML traded up $21.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $832.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $834.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.