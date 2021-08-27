Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 484 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 105,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,041. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

