Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on September 21st

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th.

About Spheria Emerging Companies

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spheria Emerging Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.