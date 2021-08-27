SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $305.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $411,404.17 and $305.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,691.36 or 1.00054698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00492992 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00370155 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.75 or 0.00858755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00068427 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004688 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

