Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Splunk stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

