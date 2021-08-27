SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Update

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the July 29th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPONF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About SponsorsOne
