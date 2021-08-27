Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Square by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $262.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 229.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

