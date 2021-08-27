Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$50.61 and last traded at C$50.60, with a volume of 291128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Get Stelco alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.62.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.