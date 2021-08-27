Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 2.8%

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.07. 1,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,188,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

