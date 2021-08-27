Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 22,704 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCTY stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $130.95 and a 52 week high of $263.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.35. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,471,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

