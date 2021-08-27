Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.01

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

