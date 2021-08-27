Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,083 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,715% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78. Omeros has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $968.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMER shares. WBB Securities upped their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.