Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 693 call options on the company. This is an increase of 566% compared to the average volume of 104 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $127.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,815,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

