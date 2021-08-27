Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,364 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 989 put options.

ARMK opened at $34.17 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,446,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aramark by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

