Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of STKAF stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.73.
Stockland Company Profile
