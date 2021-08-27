Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of STKAF stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

