Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in August

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.