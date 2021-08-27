Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 2,369 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 39,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,947. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.