Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 830,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,029 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.