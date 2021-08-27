Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.43. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

