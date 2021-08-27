Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,180 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 18,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,742. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

