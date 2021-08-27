Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.54. 9,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $247.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

