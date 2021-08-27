Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 153 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $21.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,927.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,287. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,716.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,759.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

