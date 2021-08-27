Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 662 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Rollins by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rollins by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,682. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.