Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 58.00.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

