Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.