Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $24,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

