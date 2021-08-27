Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

WFG stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

