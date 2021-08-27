Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 418,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 172,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

