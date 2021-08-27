Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.