Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Cameco worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $58,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.