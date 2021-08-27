Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $25.83 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,549,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.17. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

