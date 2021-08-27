Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,448 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $18,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

