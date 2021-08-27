Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,535 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $187.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

