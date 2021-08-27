Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 56,435 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,913 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 2.00. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.54%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

