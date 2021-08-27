Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,154 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $89.55 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,477.50, a PEG ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

