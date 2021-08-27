Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Aramark worth $27,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.33.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

