Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

HZNP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,288. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

