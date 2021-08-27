Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,288. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

