Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 443,251 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 377,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

