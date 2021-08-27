Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,915 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,718,000 after purchasing an additional 77,256 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,464,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 121,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.08 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.01.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

